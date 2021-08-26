Cancel
Another one of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII starters announced his NFL retirement

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday via the following video message:. Hey everybody, I’m Stefen Wisniewski, and I’ve got an announcement to make: after 10 seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring. I absolutely loved playing the game of football. But after 10 years, my body, my mind, and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on.

