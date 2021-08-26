Another one of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII starters announced his NFL retirement
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday via the following video message:. Hey everybody, I’m Stefen Wisniewski, and I’ve got an announcement to make: after 10 seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring. I absolutely loved playing the game of football. But after 10 years, my body, my mind, and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on.www.bleedinggreennation.com
Comments / 0