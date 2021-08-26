Cancel
NFL

Dominik Eberle: Let go by Carolina

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Eberle was waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Eberle signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, but he'll be let go after the team traded for kicker Ryan Santoso on Thursday. Eberle spent the 2020 campaign on the Raiders' practice squad and hasn't yet made his NFL debut.

