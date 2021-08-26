Special Weather Statement issued for Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda; Wharton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wharton, southwestern Fort Bend, west central Brazoria and north central Matagorda Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of West Columbia, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Bay City, Van Vleck and Boling-Iago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
