Special Weather Statement issued for McLeod, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for central and southwestern Minnesota. Target Area: McLeod; Renville; Sibley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sibley, southwestern McLeod and southeastern Renville Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Hector, or 20 miles east of Redwood Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfax, Hector, Brownton, Buffalo Lake, Stewart, Franklin, Fernando and Lake Marion Regional Park. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 85 and 112. U.S. Highway 71 near mile marker 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH