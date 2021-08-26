Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcleod County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for McLeod, Renville, Sibley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for central and southwestern Minnesota. Target Area: McLeod; Renville; Sibley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sibley, southwestern McLeod and southeastern Renville Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Hector, or 20 miles east of Redwood Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfax, Hector, Brownton, Buffalo Lake, Stewart, Franklin, Fernando and Lake Marion Regional Park. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 85 and 112. U.S. Highway 71 near mile marker 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Renville County, MN
City
Redwood Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Sibley County, MN
City
Stewart, MN
City
Buffalo Lake, MN
County
Mcleod County, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Renville, MN
City
Hector, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Renville Sibley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy