Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID in the Classroom: Legal Experts Answer Parents' Questions About Keeping Kids Safe at School

By Eileen Finan
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs kids go back to school and COVID fear looms, PEOPLE asked legal experts about mask mandates, vaccination requirements and the right to learn safely. After struggling with remote school, hybrid school, socially distanced classrooms, parent-led learning and every other educational adaptation that came to be once COVID-19 turned the world upside down in March 2020, parents were finally feeling hopeful about kids returning to school this fall.

people.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Private Schools#Equal Education#Fda Approval#Covid#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
Johnson County, KSKansas City Star

Johnson County pediatrician may be out of job even after her change on masks in school

Supporters of Johnson County pediatrician and school board candidate Dr. Christine White say she was bullied into supporting mask mandates in schools — after vigorously opposing them, in contrast to the rest of her medical group’s pro-mask stance. One supporter says she’s also being forced out of her medical practice — and may be reassessing her run for Blue Valley Board of Education.
Florida StateNPR

2 Days Into The School Year, A Florida District Asked 440 Students To Quarantine

Palm Beach County, Fla., has asked 440 students to quarantine just two days into the school year, after 51 students and faculty had confirmed cases on COVID-19. The School District of Palm Beach County, the 10th largest school district in the country, teaches an estimated 197,000 students, according to the district's website. While students and staff are required to wear masks in the district, Interim School District Superintendent Michael Burke said in an interview with MSNBC that 5,700 Palm Beach students have opted out, per an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows parents to give permission to their children to do so.
Tennessee Statewbrc.com

‘You can leave freely, but we will find you and we know who you are’: Tensions at Tenn. school board meeting over masks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WBRC) - School officials in Williamson County, Tennessee voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors. The school board made the decision Tuesday night after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Mother pulls 5 children from Cobb schools over mask policy

When Sara Cavorley registered five of her children for in-person learning at public schools in East Cobb last spring, she wasn’t aware at the time she couldn’t change that decision. As it turns out, she wasn’t alone in expressing frustration about not having an option to go virtual, especially as...

Comments / 5

Community Policy