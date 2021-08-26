Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 124 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tellico Plains.