Will anyone try to explain to me how UVa continues to have such pedestrian

Brandon Traudt was pleasantly surprised. "I expected the higher profile coaches, I expected there to be a degree of arrogance, and in fact, it was the exact opposite," said Isaac Traudt's father about the recruiting process. "Whether it was, Tony Bennett, Tom Izzo, Hubert Davis, Bill Self, Fred Hoiberg, Greg McDermott, or Mark Few, all these wonderful coaches we met, the degree of humility they presented, it is easy to see how they get where they are. They are just such likable people. They obviously know their craft better than anybody, but just their like-ability factor, the way they present themselves to recruits and their families is really impressive."