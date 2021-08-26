The Fitbit Charge 5 Is a Surprisingly Major Upgrade—And You Can Preorder One Now
The latest Fitbit fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, is packed with features that aim to help you learn about yourself and feel good—during your workouts and beyond. With the ability to track sleep, fitness, and certain markers of stress and mental well-being, the latest Fitbit Charge device is an ambitious entry to the brand's lineup. Of course, there are the fitness-tracking features, which are enhanced by the familiar built-in GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, personalized Active Zone Minutes calculations, and VO2 max estimates.
