Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Fitbit Charge 5 Is a Surprisingly Major Upgrade—And You Can Preorder One Now

By Sarah Jacob y
Posted by 
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Fitbit fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, is packed with features that aim to help you learn about yourself and feel good—during your workouts and beyond. With the ability to track sleep, fitness, and certain markers of stress and mental well-being, the latest Fitbit Charge device is an ambitious entry to the brand’s lineup. Of course, there are the fitness-tracking features, which are enhanced by the familiar built-in GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, personalized Active Zone Minutes calculations, and VO2 max estimates.

www.self.com

Comments / 0

SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Charge#Health And Fitness#Preorder#Stress Management#Gps#Fitbit Premium#Daily Readiness Score#Premium#Luxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
ElectronicsCNET

Fitbit Charge 5 leak appears to show new design for the fitness tracker

The next Fitbit Charge, which would be the first in the Charge line since Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of the wearable-maker was finalized earlier this year, could be getting a new look. The Fitbit Charge 5 may feature a new rounded design and color display, according to renders from leaker Evan Blass posted to Twitter on Saturday.
Electronicstechnave.com

Renders of Fitbit Charge 5 show coloured screen and slimmer design

The renders of Fitbit Charge 5 have arrived and show us some of the exciting changes it will bring to the Charge series. Compared to the Charge 4, the successor sports a different look by following the recently launched Luxe tracker's design. Now, let's read on to find out more about the upcoming tracker!
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Fitbit Charge 5 rumors, news and what we hope to see

The Fitbit Charge 5 could be Fitbit's next activity tracker. Recent rumors point to the next-generation fitness band readying for debut. If the Fitbit Charge 5's reveal is near, it would seemingly replace the Fitbit Charge 4, the best fitness tracker around right now. Of course, the company could continue to sell the Charge 4 at a discount as it has the Fitbit Charge 3.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Leaked Fitbit Charge 5 renders show a curved, coloured touch display

Fitbit’s Charge 5 fitness tracker might get a fresh design in the future, according to leaked renders. First shared by leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, the renders indicate a design similar to the Luxe tracker with a curved coloured touch screen that blends with the watch’s main body. While Blass’s...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Leaked Renders Of The Fitbit Charge 5 Find Their Way Online

Fitbit’s fitness trackers have adopted a pretty distinctive design where upon seeing it, you can more or less tell it’s a Fitbit device. However, as with most designs, things need to change over time and be improved upon and be refreshed if it hopes to generate renewed interest, and that’s what Fitbit might have done.
Electronicshypebeast.com

The Apple Watch Series 7 Could Have An All-New Form Factor

With the Apple Watch Series 7 expected to be unveiled at this year’s September event, rumors have begun to surface regarding an all-new form factor for the smartwatch. Based on the list of rumors that Matt Talks Tech compiled from leaked information, the next-gen Apple watch could be packing LTPO OLED screens with 1,000 nits of brightness, a new flat and squared-off case design, 32GB and 64GB options, an S7 processor, an ultra-wideband chipset, potential 5G connectivity, a glucose monitoring sensor, TouchID, and improved battery life (18 hours), and the option for either 40mm or 44mm sizes. Rough pricing has also been given as ranging from $399 to $479 USD.
FitnessDaily Beast

It’s Time You Upgraded Your Foam Roller to This One

Scouting Report: Working out feels a lot less like work when I can treat myself to a sesh with this Bluetooth-enabled smart foam roller. When I was younger, I could hop out of bed in the morning, work a full day, and then power through spin classes and weight training sessions with ease in the evenings. But with every passing year, hopping out of bed has turned into a slow crawl. And those spin classes and weight training sessions are usually followed up with a Bengay massage and a hot bath. Sciatic nerve pain left me with constant pins and needles discomfort down the back of my left side, making sitting at my desk for long periods nearly unbearable. And although I'd love to use the pain as an excuse to skip my workouts for good, I love margaritas and ice cream way too much.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

Fitbit Can Now Tell You Whether You Should Work Out Today

Google-owned Fitbit just announced a new wearable device today, including a new flagship fitness tracker. But one new feature coming to Fitbit Premium stood out, and that’s the ability to use Fitbit’s metrics to determine whether you should workout or rest on a given day. Fitbit Premium’s Cool New Feature.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Patents Hydration Tracking Using Apple Watch

Apple has patented a method of tracking a user's hydration levels using an Apple Watch. The patent is called "Hydration measurement with a watch". Hydration measurement capabilities can be provided by a wearable electronic device, such as a watch, to allow a user to easily track hydration. A watch can be positioned to receive and measure one or more electrical properties of perspiration produced by the user wearing the watch. The watch provides electrodes for measuring the electrical properties of the perspiration. The electrical properties, such as electrical conductance, can represent a concentration of electrolytes in the perspiration, which in turn represents a hydration level of the user. The hydration tracking can be performed non-invasively, repeatedly, accurately, automatically, and with minimal user intervention. The measurements can be used to provide useful feedback and health tracking information to a user, thereby allowing the user to better manage hydration and overall health.
ElectronicsMacworld

Apple Watch: Buy now or wait?

There’s no bad time to buy an Apple Watch, but there are better and worse times. Apple releases new Apple Watch models (called “series”) on a yearly cadence, and the price rarely changes by all that much. So to avoid buying an Apple Watch that is outdated after just a few weeks, you want to time it right.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fitbit Charge 5 officially announced

The Fitbit Charge 5 has been leaked several times but now it’s official. Fitbit has just introduced the latest health and fitness tracker that follows the Fitbit Luxe. This wearable device offers more advanced features when it comes to tracking different activities and one’s overal wellbeing. The tracker can be the ideal partner for those who want to get serious with fitness and their health. Over a year of living in a pandemic world, there is a call to get stronger and become more resilient. With a health smartwatch, you can track what you’ve been doing, how long you are sleeping, and more.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Fitbit Charge 5 pricing and features leaked

A lot of fitness trackers do the same thing. They count the calories you’ve burnt, steps taken, distance walked, your heart rate, and so on. Those have become the bare minimum we expect from our wearables, but it seems that with the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit could include some interesting features to justify its new price tag.
ElectronicsCNET

Apple Watch 6 vs. Fitbit Luxe: Which fancy wearable is the right one for you?

If you've got the cash to spend and are on the lookout for a top-of-the line fitness tracker, then chances are the Apple Watch 6 and even the Fitbit Luxe are on your short list. Both wearables have always-on displays and track health metrics like sleep and stress, but each has a slew of marked differences that you should know about before making your decision on which wearable to buy.
ElectronicsCNET

Fitbit Charge 5 looks like the best Fitbit (until we get the Wear OS watch, at least)

Fitbit makes way too many fitness trackers. But since the company was acquired by Google, its trajectory may be shifting. In the future we may see its apps on Google Wear OS, and eventually Fitbit could make its own new Google-infused watch. Until then, the Fitbit Charge 5 may be the best bet: It adds sensors that the more expensive Fitbit Sense introduced last year, but they come at a fraction of the price and in a much smaller size.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The Fitbit Charge 5 Packs All the Health Tracking Features You Could Ever Want

Fitbit has unveiled the Charge 5, its "most advanced" fitness tracker that can track your stress level, sleep cycle, and other key health aspects. The Charge 5 is a major upgrade over the Charge 4 in every possible way: it packs a bigger display, offers longer battery life, and tracks the health metrics that will improve your daily life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy