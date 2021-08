MGM Resorts International announced it will require all salaried employees and new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. In a letter sent to MGM Springfield employees on Monday, company President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said “salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by October 15,” as reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Effective Aug. 30, all new hires, both paid hourly and salary who are not working from home are required to show proof of vaccination before they begin work.