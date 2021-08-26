If You're Over 65, Never Do These 4 Things on a Hot Day, CDC Says
Over time, it may feel as though you're just not able to withstand the heat as well as you could when you were younger—and that's not just your mind playing tricks on you. As you get older, your body is not able to adjust as well to sudden changes in temperature, making it much more likely for you to fall victim to heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To help prevent this, the CDC advises older people to avoid doing certain things when the weather gets hotter. Read on to find out the four things you should never do on a hot day if you're over the age of 65.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0