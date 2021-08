This article will show you how to create quote images without using any graphic design software or program. Also, you don’t have to spend time finding a quote; the machine will select one for you. There are many fields where automation is being applied, and graphic design is also one of them. With the development of super-powerful GPUs, computer scientists started to use that power to have fun. I am sure you have heard of OpenAI and how it can design things with just one sentence describing it. The machine’s intelligence does the rest. The project is called DALL-E.