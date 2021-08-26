I Never Knew How Much Bedding Influenced My Insomnia Until I Tried These Cooling Bamboo Sheets
Rarely does bedding come up when you talk about solutions for insomnia. In the 20 or so years I've dealt with the condition, the choice of fabric I was sleeping on each night seemed to sneak by while I was asked questions and showered in suggestions for meditation, prescriptions, noise machines, CBD oils, supplements, and eye masks. In fact, I wasn't really looking for a solution when I had the chance to test out a sheet set that completely changed my view on what a difference bedding can make.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0