Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

A Full Look at YOSHIROTTEN and Daido Moriyama’s ‘Shinjuku Resolution’ Print Collection

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOSHIROTTEN and Daido Moriyama have just released their print collaboration entitled Shinjuku Resolution. Made in partnership with HBX and HypeArt, the collaboration features a total of 11 non-serialized print editions with 20 units apiece. Each composition in the series spotlights an original black and white composition captured by Daido Moriyama from the streets of Japan alongside digitized manipulations by YOSHIROTTEN. With this body of work, the artists want to explore themes of surveillance, reality versus illusion and moments of “orchestrated fiction.”

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Art Museum#Shinjuku Resolution#Hbx#Hypeart#Japanese#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at Noah’s FW21 Collection

Noah recently unveiled its fall/winter 2021 collection of retro-inspired clothes with the mission to “celebrate and embrace the idea that creativity and creators have no boundaries.” Take a closer look at the collection which fused workwear, tailoring and more. Bottoms:. The collection’s trousers featured printed pants, corduroy fabrics, denim and...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Grand Seiko Set To Drop Trio of Green-Dialed US Exclusives

Grand Seiko has dropped a trio of green-dialed, manually wound watches inspired by the dramatic landscape of the Genbi Valley in Japan. New executions of fan favorite model, SBGW231, each piece features a textured dial in different shades of green “invoking the reflections of Genbi Valley’s trees and plants off the rushing waters below.”
DesignDezeen

Kazoo Sato designs hemispherical public toilet for Tokyo

Designer Kazoo Sato has created a public toilet that uses voice commands to control functions including the door, toilet flush, taps and ambient music as part of the Tokyo Toilet project. Situated in Nanago Dori Park in the heart of Tokyo's Shibuya financial district, the design of the hemispherical toilet...
WorldDezeen

Ten projects that showcase Kengo Kuma's "unexpected and innovative" approach

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has designed significant projects around the world including the Japan National Stadium and V&A Dundee. Editor Philip Jodidio picks ten of the architect's key projects from a new book dedicated to his work. Using 500 illustrations, including photographs, plans and sketches, Kuma Complete Works 1988-Today covers...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

"Listen to the Solitude" in Meguru Yamaguchi’s Latest Solo Exhibition

Sculptural paintings inspired by flows of energy. Meguru Yamaguchi is the New York City-based artist best known for his sculptural paintings portraying unruly brushstrokes. Meguru recently launched two concurrent solo exhibitions in Tokyo under the singular title, “Listen to the Solitude.” For both shows, the artist displays a selection of new three-dimensional pieces that are inspired by the “dynamics of solar prominence,” meditative states and the flow of energy inside the human body. “The main theme of this entire show is the flow of the energy that is channeled inside me, onto this earth and universally,” said the artist to HYPEBEAST.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Michael Lau’s Maxx to Return in a New Solo Exhibition at Woaw Gallery

On view from September 29 to October 23. Michael Lau, known as the “Godfather of Designer Toys” will hold a solo exhibition at Woaw Gallery in Hong Kong. Entitled, “MAXX HEADROOM,” Lau will display a series of new paintings and sculptures continuing the legacy of his signature Gardner series. The...
Designartsy.net

Artsy Insider: The Colored Pencil Works Drawing Collector Interest

Welcome to Artsy Insider. This week, I’m revisiting one of the trends to watch that Artsy identified at the beginning of the year: the revival of colored pencil drawing. I’ll look at collector interest in pieces by artists working in this vein whom we highlighted back in January, share a collection of colored pencil drawings, and dive into the work of two deft drafters: the queer mysticism of.
Entertainmenthypebeast.com

Visitors to an Unauthorized Banksy Show in Seoul Are Requesting Refunds

Stating that there were not enough real Banksys. Banksy has hit the headlines yet again…well not on his own accord, but through a rather peculiar exhibition touring in Seoul. “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits,” is an unauthorized exhibition that has been running since 2016 and states that the upcoming US edition has “more than 110 of the artist’s works, such as his original art, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, and much more.”
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

W&LT by Walter Van Beirendonck, Undercover, Gingaman & 20471120 Harajuku Street Style in Tokyo

Muyua is a popular personality in the Tokyo street fashion scene and the manager of Harajuku resale shop San To Nibun No Ichi. When we met him on the street in Harajuku this time, Muyua was wearing an outfit straight of the 1990s Harajuku fashion bible, FRUiTS Magazine. His look features a PUKPUK top from W&LT (Wild and Lethal Trash) by legendary Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck with a Gingaman warrior bracelet, an EEZAN glove, cargo pants from Jun Takahashi’s Undercover, and boots by 1990s Japanese fashion brand 20471120.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Webtoon HOOKY Gets a Collectible Print Edition This Fall

The Webtoon Original Hooky has just announced that it will arrive as a collectible print edition this fall with bonus content by creator Miriam Bonastre. Hooky is a fantasy comic starring twins Dani and Dorian who miss their bus to magic school and must find a mentor to teach them magic. The art in this comic reminds me of a simplified Studio Ghibli style and has reached huge popularity on Webtoon, gaining 790,000 subscribers.
Home & GardenInterior Design

Sandhelden Launches 3D-Printed Basin Collection

Sandhelden‘s high-touch countertop basins by Carlos del Castillo are 3D-printed in quartz sand. The innovative technology allows for all manner of intricate forms (after all, sand can be manipulated into any shape imaginable!). The Simbiosis collection—so named as a play on the symbiotic relationship between architecture and industrial design—takes advantage of this production mode for its fluting, inspired by ancient Greek columns. The basins come in multiple diameters and shapes, in myriad neutrals plus muted Scandi pastels like arctic blue, mint green, and rose. While the interior of the basin is silky smooth, the outside is rough to the touch, bringing texture and contrast to any bathroom vignette.
Technologyhackaday.com

Resin 3D Prints Get A New Look With Paint Injection

As cool as resin-based 3D printers are, they’re not without their shortcomings. One sore point, especially for those looking to document their prints, is that the translucent resins often favored for stereolithography can make the finest details difficult to see. Injecting paint into the model is how [Andrew Sink] decided to attack this problem, and the results are pretty striking.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

SOUND SHOP balansa and ORDINARY FITS Collide For an Embroidered Denim Capsule

SOUND SHOP balansa, a vintage/record store and brand based out of Busan, South Korea, is collaborating with Japanese label Ordinary Fits for a lighthearted Fall-ready capsule. The collection is highlighted by Oridinary Fit’s classic NEW FARMERS 5P DENIM silhouettes adorned with pink “I love you ♡ Balansa” tags and themed honey bee and flower embroidery. The featured items include dark and medium-wash oversized twill denim jackets and wide-leg jeans. Other co-branded products include an oversized white t-shirt, a ripstop nylon six-panel cap, and an Apple AirPods Pro case.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Amir H. Fallah Created Stained Glass “Portals” for the LA County Department of Mental Health

The artist’s largest public art installation to date. Iranian-American artist Amir H. Fallah has created his largest public installation to date. “Portals” is a series of three stained glass panels created for The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health‘s new headquarters in Koreatown. Each work subtly divides the terrace of the site, by allowing visitors an intimate space to contemplate each work with the surrounding environment.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Norma Kamali’s Designer Uniform Is Full of Vibrant Prints

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with Norma Kamali. Her job is extremely hands-on, so the iconic New York-based designer takes a uniform-approach to dressing, opting for comfortable, casual separates rendered in cheerful loud prints. Don't forget the emblematic eyewear and platform crocs!
Video GamesIGN

Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles

The items listed below are a non-exhaustive list of the Collectibles within this location. These are the ones that are in secret areas or require specific upgrades or powers to access. Loboto's LabyrinthCollectibles Checklist. How to Find All Hard-To-Find Loboto's Labyrinth Figments. Below is the location of every hard-to-find Loboto's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy