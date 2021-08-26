A Full Look at YOSHIROTTEN and Daido Moriyama’s ‘Shinjuku Resolution’ Print Collection
YOSHIROTTEN and Daido Moriyama have just released their print collaboration entitled Shinjuku Resolution. Made in partnership with HBX and HypeArt, the collaboration features a total of 11 non-serialized print editions with 20 units apiece. Each composition in the series spotlights an original black and white composition captured by Daido Moriyama from the streets of Japan alongside digitized manipulations by YOSHIROTTEN. With this body of work, the artists want to explore themes of surveillance, reality versus illusion and moments of “orchestrated fiction.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0