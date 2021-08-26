A Full Look at YOSHIROTTEN and Daido Moriyama’s ‘Shinjuku Resolution’ Print Collection

Sandhelden‘s high-touch countertop basins by Carlos del Castillo are 3D-printed in quartz sand. The innovative technology allows for all manner of intricate forms (after all, sand can be manipulated into any shape imaginable!). The Simbiosis collection—so named as a play on the symbiotic relationship between architecture and industrial design—takes advantage of this production mode for its fluting, inspired by ancient Greek columns. The basins come in multiple diameters and shapes, in myriad neutrals plus muted Scandi pastels like arctic blue, mint green, and rose. While the interior of the basin is silky smooth, the outside is rough to the touch, bringing texture and contrast to any bathroom vignette.