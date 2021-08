LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — The Lometa Independent School District will be temporarily closing due to an increase in cases of COVID-19. Principal John Clawson posted a statement on social media Wednesday saying the district is seeing a continual increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the campus. Classes will not be held from Friday, August 27, through Monday, September 6. This time will be used for a deep-cleaning of classrooms, and to allow students and staff time to recover from active cases.