The Marching Fall Armyworm

By Tom Rogers
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough usually a production agriculture problem, Fall Armyworm is reminding many gardeners that home lawns are also on the menu. Fescue, bermudagrass, ryegrass, and bluegrass are among their favored meals. Early detection and management is key to maintaining your lawn and avoiding a complete renovation of your turf this fall.

