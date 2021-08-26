Kathy Rain: Director's Cut gets a new limited-time demo for Gamescom

Over five years ago at E3 2016, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima made a surprise appearance at Sony’s E3 press conference to provide the first bizarre look at his first new game since leaving Konami, Death Stranding. For the next three years, the game would continue to make appearances at various press conferences and awards shows with strange and lengthy cinematic trailers that did little to inform players with what to expect from the gameplay for Kojima Productions’ debut title. It wasn’t until several months before the game’s release in 2019 that fans finally got a sense of what to expect from Death Stranding, an open world delivery game where player character Sam Porter Bridges is tasked with restoring the United Cities of America by making deliveries for the world’s various inhabitants to gain their trust and help them connect to the in-game version of the internet known as the Chiral Network. Along the way, players would deal with various threats ranging from obsessive porters who attempt to steal the player’s cargo, to shape-shifting creatures known as BTs that require blood-infused weapons to eliminate.