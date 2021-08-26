Tulsa Public Schools to require masks for staff, students

Virus Outbreak Oklahoma Schools Emily Jeter helps her son Eli, a kindergarten student, get his mask on before heading into class at Jenks East Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) (Mike Simons)

TULSA, Okla. — Starting Monday, August 30, masks will be mandatory for all Tulsa Public School staff members. Masks will only be mandatory while inside.

The only exception will be for those who have a documented medical exemption.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, all students will be required to wear masks. Students must also have a documented medical reason to be exempt.

The announcement comes just hours after State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister shared that a child and Grove teacher died from the virus.

