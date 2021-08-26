Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Reservoir Signs Deal with Country Supergroup Alabama

By Madeline Crone
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcKKa_0bdmA18D00

Reservoir Media, Inc—an award-winning independent music company—struck a deal with country supergroup Alabama for the group’s interest in its recorded music rights catalog. The prolific country trio is among the best-selling bands of all time and is the most awarded band in the history of country music with over 200 honors from the entertainment industry’s top organizations. Alabama also set and holds an incredible streak of 21 straight No.1’s—a record they have held for over 30 years.

Originally formed as Wildcountry in 1969, cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook began their music career in Payne, Alabama. After changing its name to Alabama in 1977, the band released their first two singles, which helped earn them a record deal with RCA Nashville. Over the course of the next two decades, the band distilled a signature sound through a dynamic blend of country music, southern rock, and elements of bluegrass, folk, gospel, and pop. Pioneering this sonic frontier led to enormous success for Alabama.

During the 1980s, Alabama landed seven multi-platinum albums and over 27 No.1 hits, including “Love in the First Degree” (1981), “Mountain Music” (1982), “Dixieland Delight” (1983), “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)” (1984), and “Song of the South” (1988). To date, the group has sold over 75 million albums and count 11 No.1 Billboard Country albums and 33 No.1 Billboard Country singles to their name.

Reservoir EVP of Creative, John Ozier said, “Alabama is hands down the most successful band in Country music history. The records they have broken will likely never be replicated in any genre of music and it is a true honor to welcome their works to our Reservoir family.”

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi added, “Bringing the music of a legendary group like Alabama to Reservoir is an affirmation of our strategy to continue building on our recorded music catalog, and to do so with such undeniably classic songs is incredibly meaningful to us.”

Alabama’s prodigious music contributions have been recognized with inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame, and honors including three Grammy Awards, RIAA’s Country Group of the Century, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among countless others. The band continues to produce records and tours worldwide today.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

577
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Music Industry#Music Hall#Reservoir Media Inc#Rca Nashville#Reservoir Founder#Riaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Kid Rock Cancels Shows at Billy Bob’s

Kid Rock, who rose to fame in the late ‘90s and early 2000s with songs like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” and who later has come under fire after his recent run for office, has cancelled two shows over the weekend (August 27 and 28) because several —”over half,” according to Rock—of his band members have tested positive for COVID.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Night Beats Roam the Known and Unknown on ‘Outlaw R &B’

Where Danny Lee Blackwell is going, no one knows. And that’s just fine. His is a different beat, a parallel universe of swirling colors and beats rattling like an outlaw across the desert at dusk. For the Night Beats frontman, the band’s fifth album Outlaw R & B (Fuzz Club Records) is a capsule of ’60s psychedelic folk, fuzzed-out rock, and experiential pulses of rhythm and blues.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tributes Pour in for Reggae, Dub Pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry

Tributes have been pouring in for the reggae and dub pioneer and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry, who died on Aug 29 at the age of 85 in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. “The magical sounds created by Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry The Upsetter will vibrate on thru the universe forever and ever and ever…” wrote Primal Scream on Instagram, while The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess wrote, “His adventure continues beyond this realm.”
EntertainmentPosted by
American Songwriter

Andrew Belle Explores The Unhealthy Things We Love On Introspective New Record, ‘Nightshades’

“It’s kind of a funny story—my wife and I went to a nutritionist some years back,” Andrew Belle began. “Based on my wife’s blood type, he recommended that she stay away from these things called ‘nightshades,’ which I had never heard of before. Turns out, they’re a common type of vegetable, including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and stuff like that. The doctor told her ‘As strange as it sounds, your body just has an adverse reaction to them, which is causing some of the issues you’re seeing in your life.’ That was a bummer because a lot of things she now had to avoid were foods we loved to eat.”
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tesla Release “Cold Blue Steel,” Return to the Road

There were some coincidences leading up to Tesla’s new single “Cold Blue Steel” that circle back to Lynyrd Skynyrd. As Frank Hannon was tinkering around with some old-school riffs in his garage, at the same time, singer Jeff Keith was listening to Skynyrd’s 1975 single “Saturday Night Special” on his way over to the guitarist’s house to jam. “He came in just raving about how great that song was, and he was feeling inspired,” says Hannon. “Then we put it together, and rewrote our own inspired song based on the feeling of that Skynyrd song.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

He Helped Discover Taylor Swift and Founded Infinity Cat—Now, Robert Ellis Orrall is Telling a Bit of His Own Story

You might know Robert Ellis Orrall for a variety of things. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, he was a country artist who released a plethora of albums, a duet with Carlene Carter, and more. Then, he branched out and wrote for others, penning hits for the likes of Reba McEntire, Shenandoah, Clay Walker, and Lindsay Lohan. At some point, he was even introduced to a young aspiring songwriter in Nashville—he helped her write and record a few songs and set up a show at the Bluebird Cafe… in just a few short years, nearly the whole world knew her name: Taylor Swift.
New York City, NYPosted by
American Songwriter

A Great Big World Talks Physics, Popularity and New LP ‘Particles’

The two founding members of the New York City-born group, A Great Big World, have found their method, their songwriting strategy. In an age when it’s practically second nature to look elsewhere, outward or to someone else when in need of something, bandmates, Ian Axel and Chad King, instead look deeply inward, and for them, it’s made all the difference. For the songwriting duo, who rocketed to fame and fortune with their 2013 hit, “Say Something,” which later featured a version with Christina Aguilera that’s been streamed over half-a-billion times on YouTube, to look internally and to dive deep into their own proverbial pools of vulnerability turned out to be the key to success. And this is especially so on the band’s new album, Particles, which is out today (August 27).
Seattle, WAPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Thrift Shop,” with Hook Singer Wanz

In 2012, if you turned to anyone on your left or right and asked, “Have you heard the new song, ‘Thrift Shop’?” It’s likely one or both would have emphatically said, “Yes! It’s great!” The song was a giant, ubiquitous hit, winning multiple Grammy Awards and on February 2, 2013, in its sixteenth week, “Thrift Shop” hit No.1 on Billboard.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Southern Avenue Releases New Positive Album, ’Be The Love You Want‘

It’s said that life is often a battle between what one wants and what one perceives to be the expectations of others. For Tierinii Jackson, frontwoman for the Memphis-born Grammy-nominated band, Southern Avenue, growing up, this was absolutely the case. For Jackson, who was raised in a musical but religious household and who spent many hours in church, life early on was a struggle to find and fight for her identity—even in the places where she should have been accepted the most.
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Modern English Postpone Fall U.S. Tour

Modern English has postponed their U.S. After the Snow album tour. The tour, which included 13 dates across the U.S., was initially scheduled to commemorate the album After the Snow—which turns 40 in 2022—by playing it in its entirety for the first time, along with other songs from the band’s catalog, spanning more than four decades.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bay Area Artist, Fantastic Negrito, Calls For Wildfire Action

Today (August 25), Bay Area-based, Grammy-Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito, released his newest (stand-alone) single, “Rolling Through California,” which highlights the dangerous and ravaging wildfire epidemic on the west coast. Using his signature gravelly voice and guitar-based writing, Fantastic Negrito (a.k.a. Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) wrote a surprisingly pleasant, dance-worthy song about...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

My Morning Jacket Reveal First New Album in Six Years, Share “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

My Morning Jacket have revealed details of their ninth album, out Oct. 22, sharing the first single off the self-titled released “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”. My Morning Jacket (ATO Records) follows the band’s 2015 release The Waterfall and its subsequent Waterfall II in 2020, a collection of songs originally recorded in 2013 for the previous release. Following the band’s summer 2019 shows, including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MMJ were left inspired to work on more material rather than take a break and started working on My Morning Jacket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy