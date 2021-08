Israeli humanitarian aid organizations SmartAID and IsraAID are sending help in the wake of two earthquakes that struck Haiti on August 14. The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after at least 304 people died and 1,800 people were injured in a 7.2 magnitude quake off the northern coast, and a 6.6 magnitude quake in the south near Les Cayes collapsed buildings and historic cathedrals.