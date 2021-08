The Denver Broncos’ 2021 preseason ended with a victory, but roster cuts are looming. Which players are trending towards being cut?. The unfortunate reality of the NFL every year around this time is about to hit hundreds of players all over the league. Roster cuts are obviously brutal for the players involved, but for many players, these difficult endings can often result in new beginnings and those new beginnings can lead to some long-term situations. The Denver Broncos finished off the 2021 preseason with a 3-0 record but more importantly, some good tape from the roster as a whole.