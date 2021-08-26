Free Ad-supported Streaming TV Revenue Expected to Nearly Double by 2023
Several recent studies have shown that consumers are leaning into ad-supported streaming services, and it looks as if their interest isn’t dying down. A new report from nScreenMedia predicts that the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST industry) will reach $4.1 billion in 2023 and have 216 million monthly active users. Currently, the industry that consists of services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel is worth $2.1 billion.thestreamable.com
