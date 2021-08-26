Cancel
Victoria Mahoney to Direct ‘The Old Guard 2’ for Netflix and Skydance

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Victoria Mahoney is set to direct the sequel to “The Old Guard” for Netflix and Skydance, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film’s original cast, Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are returning to reprise their roles in the sequel.

