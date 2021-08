Geddes, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the New York State Fair today, her first trip to the Syracuse area since taking the state’s highest office on Tuesday. She spent a little over two hours on the fairgrounds, stopping at a memorial for New York State Police, buying maple-flavored popcorn and tasting spun maple candy. Few people stopped her on the tour, but those who did congratulated her on being the state’s first female governor.