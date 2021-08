Fractal Design are well known among the PC hardware community for being a manufacturer that prides itself on always bringing quality products to the market. While they don’t release a lot, what does come out is nearly always absolutely fantastic. If you are, therefore, in the market for a new CPU cooler upgrade, then you’re going to want to check this out as Fractal has just released its brand new Lumen S24 RGB AIO liquid cooler. And in terms of specifications and features, this one is really looking to take performance and aesthetics to a whole new level!