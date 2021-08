The final week of the NFL preseason is upon us, and just two days after Sunday's action, NFL clubs have a deadline to make deep cuts to their rosters. This won't be the minor trimming that the NFL's rules on roster reduction demanded after Week 1 and Week 2 of the preseason -- this will be a slashing, from a maximum of 80 to 53, and performances this week will go a long way in determining who makes the cut. Also, quarterback battles in San Francisco, New England and elsewhere will get their final exhibition stanza. NFL Network will air seven games this weekend, including three each on Saturday and Sunday. Here's one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.