Lawyer in governor's office arrested for child solicitation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer in Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office was arrested Wednesday on charges of using a computer to solicit or exploit a child, jail records show. Chase Tristian Espy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charges. Court records were not immediately available to show the details behind the accusation. The 36-year-old was released on a $30,000 bond Thursday, according to court records.