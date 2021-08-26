Cancel
Kim Sae Ron, Nam Da Reum, And Yoon Jung Hoon Get Caught In An Unlikely Face-Off In “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim”

By S. Cho
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest stills from “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” preview an intense situation of brave teamwork from Kim Sae Ron, Nam Da Reum, and Yoon Jung Hoon!. Kakao TV’s “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” is a fantasy romance drama starring Kim Sae Ron as Ga Doo Shim, a teenager with supernatural abilities who just wants to be an ordinary high school student and escape her fate of becoming a shaman. Alongside her is Nam Da Reum as Na Woo Soo, the school’s “golden boy” who starts seeing ghosts after meeting Ga Doo Shim.

Comments / 0

