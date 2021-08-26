Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Beatles: Details on New ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles have announced a new reissue of their Let It Be album, which coincides with the three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back. Due out October 15, the Let It Be reissue, produced by Giles Martin, will be available in the following formats:. –Standard CD. –Standard LP. –Deluxe 2 CD.

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Reissue#Poetry#Music History#Super Deluxe 4 Lp#Wind Fire#R B#Apple Corps#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Dear Prudence’: The Story Behind The Beatles’ Song

Over the end of the Esher demo of “Dear Prudence,” John Lennon can be heard explaining the origin of the song: “No one was to know that sooner or later she was to go completely berserk under the care of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. All the people around her were very worried about the girl because she was going insane. So we sang to her.” The girl in question was Prudence Farrow, the 19-year-old sister of American actress Mia Farrow. During the stay, Prudence had locked herself away in her hut at the ashram in Rishikesh, India, where she and her sister were studying Transcendental Meditation alongside The Beatles, Donovan, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, and others. She was meditating far longer than anybody else, and the others were beginning to worry about her state of mind.
MusicStereogum

Patti Smith – “Blame It On The Sun” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Patti Smith has released a new live EP, the latest installment of Spotify and Electric Lady Studios’ Live At Electric Lady series also featuring Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Bleachers, and more. Smith’s seven-track EP includes a number of her own songs in addition to covers of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On The Sun.”
Musicphl17.com

New Beatles Drummer – 8/16 in History

Today in 1962, The Beatles replaced Drummer Pete Best with Ringo Starr. 1954 – Sports Illustrated published its first issue. 1969 – Day 2 of “Woodstock”, featured performers including Santana, John Sebastian, The Grateful Dead, CCR, Janis Joplin and The Who. 1975 – Peter Gabriel quit Genesis. 2008 – Michael...
MusicRegister Citizen

The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Beatles Announce ‘Let It Be’ Expanded, Special Editions

The Beatles chart-topping 1970 album, Let It Be, will receive a variety of Special Edition packages on October 15, 2021, via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The Let It Be album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos. The new edition, announced today (Aug. 26), follows the similarly remixed and expanded anniversary editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The BEATLES (aka The White Album) (2018), and Abbey Road (2019). All the new Let It Be releases feature the new stereo mix of the album as guided by the original “reproduced for disc” version by Phil Spector and sourced directly from the original session and legendary rooftop performance eight-track tapes. The Super Deluxe collections also feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Beatles deluxe ‘Let it Be’ box set coming in October

Details of a box set of unreleased recordings from The Beatles “Let It Be” sessions have been posted on Amazon’s Spanish website prior an official announcement. The five-CD, single Blu-ray audio set will feature the “Let It Be” album newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The...
Musicvitalthrills.com

The Beatles Get Back to Let It Be with Special Releases

This fall, The Beatles invite everyone everywhere to get back to the chart-topping 1970 album, Let It Be, with a range of beautifully-presented Special Edition packages to be released worldwide on October 15 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe (pre-order at Amazon). Three tracks from the newly-remixed and expanded edition make their digital release debuts with today’s preorder launch: “Let It Be” (2021 Stereo Mix), “Don’t Let Me Down” (first rooftop performance), and “For You Blue” (Get Back LP Mix).
MusicShowbiz411

The Beatles Ready 50th Anniversary “Let It Be” With 5CD Box Set Including Unreleased Original Mix

Yes, yes, yes. we’ve been talking about the “Let It Be” 50th anniversary edition for eons. And now it’s finally on its way. Even though the actual 50th anniversary was a year ago in May, at last the gang at Apple Records has announced a 5 CD set that includes engineer Glyn Johns’s much bootlegged but never officially released original mix of the Beatles’ final release. This is what we’ll all be buying this box set for. I listened to the title track “Let it Be” last night and it really is the best of all the versions we know.
Music963kklz.com

M&C: Remembering Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts passed away yesterday and The Mike & Carla Morning Show took some time this morning to remember one of the original band members in this salute to truly a “one of a kind”. One fact you might not have known about Charlie regarding his personal life and comments from Sir Paul McCartney…listen to the segment below!
MusicJamBase

The Rolling Stones Detail ‘Tattoo You’ 40th Anniversary Reissues

The Rolling Stones announced 40th anniversary reissues of their landmark 1981 album, Tattoo You, set to arrive on October 22 through Polydor/Interscope/UMe. The newly remastered collection boasts nine previously unreleased tracks including preview cut “Living In The Heart Of Love.”. The announcement comes 40 years to the week The Stones...
Rock Musicwvli927.com

Report: The Tracklisting To The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Box Set Leaked

The contents to the Beatles' upcoming Let It Be box set have evidently been leaked, with the full tracklisting and graphics now online. According to the reliable website, The Daily Beatle, the “Super Deluxe” version features six discs — a remastered version of the album, outtakes, a Blu-ray mix of Let It Be, and engineer Glyn Johns' original 1969 mix of the scrapped original album titled Get Back.
Music963kklz.com

The Kinks Share Tributes to Charlie Watts

The Kinks — Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory — have issued statements paying tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Each member’s statement was shared in a post to The Kinks’ Facebook page. Ray Davies recalled a story of Watts joining the Stones saying, “I was in a pub in Soho where musicians used to get gigs. Charlie Watts was at a table finishing up his drink and he said, ‘I have been asked to join The Rolling Stones,’ and I said, “Do it; they’re a good band.’ Charlie was a classy guy, knew his Jazz, unmistakable style, good bloke and will be greatly missed.”
Musicmxdwn.com

The Beatles Announce Five-Disc Let It Be Reissue for October 2021 Release

The Beatles have announced a reissue of their final studio album Let It Be. Due to release on October 15th via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/Ume, this enormous reissue will span 5 disks and will feature 27 previously unreleased recordings. Per an official statement, this version of Let It Be is “newly...
Rock MusicPosted by
Variety

Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Editions Set for October, Preceding Peter Jackson’s Documentary Series

“Let It Be,” the final release of the Beatles’ original catalog, wasn’t about to get memorialized in film and book form this fall without getting a boxed set of the actual music, too. And so months after fans got firm news about “Get Back,” the Peter Jackson documentary, and “Get Back,” the expansive hardback book, there’s finally confirmation that the album whose making those projects chronicle will officially get the deluxe treatment, come Oct. 15. Like the expansive treatments for “Sgt. Pepper,” the White Album and “Abbey Road” before it, “Let It Be Special Edition” will be made available in several...
Music963kklz.com

Rolling Stones Upcoming Tour Will Feature Charlie Watts Tribute: Report

The Rolling Stones will proceed with their upcoming United States tour kicking off next month which will also reportedly feature a tribute to Charlie Watts. U.K. tabloid The Sun quotes a “music insider” who said, “The band want to make the show a celebration of his life. He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy