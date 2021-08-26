Maine’s largest health systems hold press conference on COVID-19 situation in the state
MAINE, USA — Leaders from Northern Light Health, MaineHealth, Central Maine Healthcare, and MaineGeneral Health are coming together Thursday for a 2 p.m. press conference. According to a joint release, the leaders plan to answer questions from media members, as well as ask the public to take the steps necessary to stay safe during this pandemic, including masking, getting vaccinated, physical distancing, and proper hand hygiene.www.newscentermaine.com
