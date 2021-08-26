Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender

LAREDO, TX – Agents from the Laredo South Border Patrol Station arrested a convicted sex offender and prevented him from entering the U.S. illegally near Rio Bravo, Texas. The arrest occurred during the very early morning of August 24, when agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented individuals south of town near Patricia Lane. One undocumented individual was identified as Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa, a 23-year-old Honduran national. Record checks revealed that Amador-Loretoa is a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history that included a conviction for Lewd Lascivious Battery and Sexual Activity with Minor in 2017 in Florida. He had also been deported in October 2020 for an immigration violation.