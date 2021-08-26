Cancel
NC leaders pass bill that would make school boards vote each month if they require masks

By T. Keung Hui The (Raleigh) News, Observer
greensboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — North Carolina school boards will have to vote monthly on whether to require face masks be worn under legislation approved by state lawmakers. The General Assembly passed Wednesday a wide-ranging coronavirus bill for schools touching on things such as graduation requirements, grading of schools, driving privileges for students and use of remote instruction. One requirement mandates that those school boards that require masks must have monthly votes on whether to continue or modify the policy.

