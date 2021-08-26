$440K of Marijuana Intercepted by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents halt two marijuana smuggling attempts at the border. A Fort Brown Border Patrol Station camera operator observed seven subjects carrying bundles on their backs near the Port of Brownsville. As agents approached, the subjects dropped the bundles and absconded. A search of the area revealed seven bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 315 pounds with an estimated street value of over $250K. The drug smugglers were not located.