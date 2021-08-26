Reopening of section of popular Lexington trail pushed back to October
Construction delays have pushed back to October the reopening of a section of the popular Legacy Trail, Lexington city officials said. The section of trail — roughly between Nandino Boulevard and Newtown Springs — was closed in mid-July because of utility work and construction of a new Amazon delivery station on Newtown Pike. City officials had originally estimated the section would reopen by late August.www.kentucky.com
