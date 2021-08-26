Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 5,400 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, August 26, a total of 1,197,873(+5,395) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,035(+182) hospitalizations and 8,751 (+15) ICU admissions. A total of 6,024,148 Ohioans — 51.54% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 10,892 from the previous day.