Berks County, PA

Berks County Man, Dog Fatally Struck By Hit-Run Drivers

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Penn Avenue and Robeson Street in Robesonia Borough Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating after a truck and two other vehicles ran over a Berks County man and his dog early Thursday morning, authorities said.

A 68-year-old Robesonia man and his dog were crossing Penn Avenue from north to south when he tripped and fell in the crosswalk sometime around 4:40 a.m., according to a witness and footage obtained by the South Heidelberg Police Department.

Video shows the man attempting to stand up, with his dog still attached to a leash. The man was then struck by a vehicle that was described as a straight body refrigerator box truck with a white cab and advertising printed on the body of the truck, police said.

The truck did not stop and continued eastbound on Penn Avenue.

Soon after, a small silver car ran over the man, police said.

A third vehicle, believed to be a tanker truck, then also drove over the man, authorities said.

Both the man and the dog were pronounced dead when arriving officers found them lying in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Penn Avenue at Robeson Street around 4:40 a.m., police said.

Neither of the truck drivers, or the driver of the silver car has been identified, but police say they are actively trying to verify those involved.

The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Robesonia Pioneer Hose Fire Department, Paramedics from Western Berks Ambulance, and the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

The South Heidelberg Township Police Department is asking for anyone that may have witnessed anything to contact the department at (610) 670-9885 or (610) 655-4911, or Crime Alert Berks at 1 (877) 373-9913.

Witnesses can also text Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line by texting 847411 and starting your message with the word ALERTBERKS + your tip. Crime Alert Berks will reward callers for information that leads to an arrest.

