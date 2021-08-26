'Our mission and obligation': Cathy McMorris Rodgers urges President Biden to get Americans out of Afghanistan safely

SPOKANE, Wash. – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement following multiple explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan early Thursday morning. “The developments coming out of Afghanistan today are devastating,” McMorris Rodgers said. “America is less safe today because of President Biden’s failed leadership. The decision to pull out troops before getting Americans out first was a major miscalculation, and it has created the very real national security and humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes. The lack of preparedness by the Biden administration is putting American lives at risk, and that is unacceptable.”