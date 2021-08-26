Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Teacher vacancies a nagging issue for Volusia schools

By Paul Nutcher pnutcher@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent Tanger Outlets back-to-school event, Christy Mahaney saw every member of the public picking up school supplies as a potential jobs ambassador. She has job opportunities for educators, support staff and bus drivers for Volusia County Schools and her public-facing efforts are designed to find potential candidates; but planting the idea of working for the district in people’s minds can be just as important as finding job candidates.

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Port Orange, FL
Volusia County, FL
Education
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
County
Volusia County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#K 12 School#Job Boards#Tanger Outlets#Volusia County Schools#School Board#Ese#Volusia Online Learning#Nea#House#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Volusia County, FLfox35orlando.com

Volusia County school guardian dies of COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County school community has lost a valued member due to COVID-19. Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that former Daytona Beach police Officer Steven Copsidas passed away early Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Copsidas was a school guardian at Horizon Elementary School since 2018 and "was...
Florida StateMSNBC

Fla. gives school districts 48 hours to end COVID mask protections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) created a policy that seemed surprisingly hostile toward the public's interests: no matter how severe the COVID-19 crisis in the Sunshine State became, local school districts could not require mask protections. Those who prioritized public health over the Republican's political agenda would be sanctioned. Education...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Central Florida school districts struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing numbers of children being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Central Florida are putting a strain on the resources used to track them in school. Orange County Public School leaders said they saw the highest number of new infections this week, with almost 2,000 students and staff quarantined. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County reports 20% of all new coronavirus cases this week were children between the ages of 5 and 14.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Biden steps in as Florida’s largest school districts defy state mask order

Mask mandates again dominated discussion in Florida’s schooling world. A day after the State Board of Education threatened two districts over their mandates without universal opt-out provisions, three more of Florida’s three largest districts adopted such rules. Officials argued their moves were not about politics, but about pandemic health safety. Next up, a court case at 2 p.m. today will look into whether a parent lawsuit against the governor’s order on masks should be dismissed. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Educationsuindependent.com

School Teachers as Political Indoctrinators

Labor Day provides an opportunity to review how far to the extreme left the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers have raced. They’ve left behind not only most of their own members but the vast majority of Americans as well. The NEA’s positions were spelled out in...
Volusia County, FLWESH

Volusia School Board to hold emergency meeting on mask mandates

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School Board has called an emergency board meeting for next Tuesday to talk about a possible mask mandate. The board met Tuesday and heard statistics that included more than 388 positive cases of COVID-19 cases among students and staff since school began and dozens quarantined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy