Teacher vacancies a nagging issue for Volusia schools

Mask mandates again dominated discussion in Florida’s schooling world. A day after the State Board of Education threatened two districts over their mandates without universal opt-out provisions, three more of Florida’s three largest districts adopted such rules. Officials argued their moves were not about politics, but about pandemic health safety. Next up, a court case at 2 p.m. today will look into whether a parent lawsuit against the governor’s order on masks should be dismissed. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.