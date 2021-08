Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared another secret connection Kawaki has with Boruto Uzumaki with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is currently in the midst of putting the pieces together for its next major conflict against Code and the remnants of Kara, and one of the most intriguing moving parts has been how Kawaki is adjusting to his new lack of Karma and power to fight alongside the others. But as he continues to reflect on his loss of abilities, other abilities have made themselves known like with the newest chapter that's revealed a new one between he and Boruto.