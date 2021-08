LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (ChrysCapital portfolio company) a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000’s 2021 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This marks the thirteenth consecutive year the California-based firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and included in the publication’s ranking. To access the complete list, please visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.