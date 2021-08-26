Over-the-top, extra-indulgent food is back at the Alaska State Fair after a yearlong hiatus
One of the best things about my job (and I use that term loosely) is my yearly eat-athon through the Alaska State Fair. Last year, of course, we all had to miss this summer milestone. These are unprecedented times, when we are made to wait two years in between pork chops on a stick and deep-fried Oreos. So, on opening day, I set out to the fairgrounds with twice the anticipation and twice the appetite.www.adn.com
