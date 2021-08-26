UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund in Group C with Sporting CP, Ajax and Besiktas

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw came through with the high-profile matchups that fans wanted to see. Group B is simply jaw-dropping, with four continental powers — Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and AC Milan — while tournament favorites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were drawn together in Group A. Now all that's left is for Cristiano Ronaldo to actually transfer to Manchester City as rumors suggest. If he does, it would set up a tasty showdown against PSG's Lionel Messi and Neymar. It's Champions League trophy or bust for both of those clubs.