UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund in Group C with Sporting CP, Ajax and Besiktas

By Tushar Bahl
Borussia Dortmund will go up against Sporting CP, AFC Ajax and Beşiktaş JK in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The draw for the group stage of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League took place on Thursday, and it delivered some mouth-watering matches. Borussia Dortmund were drawn in Group C, and they will have to overcome the challenge of Sporting CP, AFC Ajax and Beşiktaş JK to qualify for the round of 16.

