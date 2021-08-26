Cancel
NHL

Flyers' Sean Couturier: Inks eight-year deal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouturier signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Thursday. Couturier's deal will keep him with the Flyers through the 2029-30 campaign, at which point he'll be 37 years old. Barring a trade, this contract will almost certainly see the world-class center retire having only played for Philadelphia. Over the course of his 10 NHL seasons, the Phoenix native racked up 174 goals and 269 assists plus another 22 points in 39 playoffs contests. With a full 82-game campaign, Couturier should be a near-lock to get back over the 20-goal threshold and could even look to reach the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career.

