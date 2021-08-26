Cancel
Presidential Election

Forecast: 2022 Midterm Political Ads To Hit $7.8 Billion; Broadcast TV Up 30% To $3.8 Billion

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. political advertising estimate for the 2022 midseason election projects “strong growth” to $7.8 billion in revenue, according to Kantar. Kantar notes that its estimate is a more conservative industry number, and “not quite as dramatic as other forecasters.”. In a post from Steve Passwaiter, vice president, growth and...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Georgia State
Michael Bloomberg
#Cable Tv#Political Advertising#Connected Tv#Political Ads#Radio#Cmag#The Georgia Senate#Ott#Ctv#Linear Tv#Adimpact
