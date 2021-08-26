Cancel
Business

Vice Media Makes New Round of Layoffs in Digital Group, Refinery29

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice Media Group launched a new wave of layoffs, reflecting the youth-culture media company’s ongoing financial struggles and need to realign toward profitable areas of the business — amid a broader shift toward video and visual content. Several Vice employees posted on social media that they were laid off Thursday....

Pedro Andrade
