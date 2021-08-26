Vice Media Makes New Round of Layoffs in Digital Group, Refinery29

After 17 staffers at Vice Digital and Refinery29 were laid off on Thursday, the Vice Media and Refinery29 unions decried the staff cuts as “a macabre annual ritual” at the company and took aim at the media company’s recent “pivot” in strategy to focus on videos and visual storytelling. “We have worked in this industry long enough to know that today’s metrics are tomorrow’s punchlines, and yesterday’s pivot is today’s clumsy tumble,” the unions said in a joint statement shared on social media. “What makes our work meaningful is the expertise and hard work of the people callously brushed aside today.” In...