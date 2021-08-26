Ready to start your day with Rebecca

Last week I was kind of a mess. In fact, I sent Ingrid an email asking her if it would be alright to send her my blog post a day later than usual. Of course, she was fine with it because Ingrid is cool. But here’s what’s been happening: my partner and I are in the process of buying a home. Some of you might be shaking your head, or maybe you mouthed the word, “what?!” just now, because we’re all aware of this historic time in the housing market, as well as, all the other 500 historic things going on. But the market has been shifting a bit and we decided to go for it. If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught me, it’s don’t let your dreams wait.