Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ready to start your day with Rebecca

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting back into a good routine after the summer can be tough especially when you're busy and don't have a lot of time. Rebecca thought she would share some easy diet ideas to help kickstart your day.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ready To Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
FitnessYoga Journal

3 Invigorating Morning Rituals to Start Your Day Off Right

As much as we wish we could always rise and shine, sometimes it’s hard enough to get out of bed, let alone feel ready to take on the day. When we’re struggling to get moving in the morning, a little self-care can go a long way. Here are three tried-and-true rituals that we turn to when we need a little a.m. boost.
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Sunday with Nick Frost: ‘I go through a jar of Nescafé a week’

What time are you up on a Sunday? I’m up really early, sSometimes 4.30am, but usually 5.30am. I’ll go downstairs and have a big mug of very strong, mud-brown Nescafé. I go through a jar a week. Then I’ll put NHK World on, the Japanese language channel. I watch it a lot if I’m writing, too. There’s something gentle about its programming that we don’t get here. I might get half an hour’s top-up nap on the sofa. Then at 7am my son’s up and we’ll watch Paw Patrol, Octonauts or Bluey.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
PhotographyThrive Global

Meghan Bolt of Meghan Claire Photography: “Start off your day with one of these activities”

Start off your day with one of these activities. Spend some time in the morning as soon as you wake up to think about the good things in your life, to start your day off with some positivity. I try to do this most mornings. Instead of turning on my phone, I spend a couple minutes saying out loud or in my head “thank you… for waking me up for another day of new opportunities”, “…for the breath in my lungs”, “…the warmth of my bed”, etc. It helps with processing all the information we are constantly consuming, to be able to use all that information to learn and grow in our own personal development.
Restaurantsdowntownny.com

Start Off Your Day With 787 Coffee’s Breakfast Tacos And Empanadas

Not to knock cereal, but there are better options for morning fuel-ups than a soggy bowl of oats. Take, for instance, the breakfast tacos and empanadas at Puerto Rican chainlet 787 Coffee (66 Pearl Street), which’ll kickstart your day with a, well, kick. Crisp empanadas filled with beans and peppers or a spanakopita-esque spinach and feta pair expertly with lattes and other coffee drinks.
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Sunday Cat Love and Above: Dreaming a Greater Dream

Last week I was kind of a mess. In fact, I sent Ingrid an email asking her if it would be alright to send her my blog post a day later than usual. Of course, she was fine with it because Ingrid is cool. But here’s what’s been happening: my partner and I are in the process of buying a home. Some of you might be shaking your head, or maybe you mouthed the word, “what?!” just now, because we’re all aware of this historic time in the housing market, as well as, all the other 500 historic things going on. But the market has been shifting a bit and we decided to go for it. If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught me, it’s don’t let your dreams wait.
Recipestheeverygirl.com

What to Meal Prep This Week, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Two of my favorite things in this world are astrology and food. Some of the most pressing items on my to-do list for every day of the week? Checking my horoscope and making sure I have my meal prep figured out for the day. Combining these two passions is tricky; it’s not like CoStar can tell me what I’ll be craving in eight hours much less later this week (probably because of my Saturn in Taurus). Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best meal prep recipes for each sign to cook this week. No matter what the stars might have in store for you this week, these recipes will guarantee that delicious meals are in your future.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Spring Roll vs. Egg Roll: What’s the Difference?

Whether it’s a healthy lunch or some greasy late-night chow after you’ve been burning the midnight oil, your local Chinese joint really does deliver on all fronts. Regardless of what led you to reach for that takeout menu, there’s a good chance you’ll be eyeing the small bites section. (After all, there’s no harm in enjoying a tiny prelude to your General Tso’s, right?) When it comes to making the correct appetizer decision, the devil is in the details. As such, here’s everything you need to know in order to settle the spring roll vs. egg roll debate once and for all.
Women's Healthnewfolks.com

6 simple ways new moms can practice self-care

While being a new mother can be exciting, it can also be very taxing on a mom’s body and on their mental health as well. Moms literally grew a human inside of them and bring them into the world, and that’s why they need to give themselves grace after having a baby. If you’re a new mom, you need to be able to have a moment to yourself sometimes after being with the baby all day. An easy way to get a break is to ask your partner to watch the little one while you practice some much-needed self-care for new moms.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Can you feel the big chill? It's coming, soon enough

It’s the time of year when the crispness in the morning reminds us that a frost isn’t far off. Last year, the first big freezes in Flagstaff were shortly after Labor Day. Was it unusual? Not really. We tend to get a few, frosty nights in September then temperatures warm back up well into October. But if you’re vigilant about protecting your plants, you can add a few more weeks of growing past that September cold.
HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Boosting Your Energy Throughout The Day

Being energetic when you wake up is something that comes naturally to some and is something that others will never understand because they wake up grumpy and as if they could go back to bed straight away. However, the energy that we have in the morning naturally wears off throughout...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Awesome Chicken Apple Meatballs Recipe: Eat Your Apple a Day in a Meatball (Ready in 30 Minutes)

These chicken apple meatballs are another recipe that came from cooking for my daughter. They are packed with good ingredients and have an amazing flavor. I used almond milk and the meatballs tasted perfectly fine! Of course, you can use regular milk if you prefer. I served these with a salad that had a creamy ranch dressing. Some other great options are green beans or asparagus.
RecipesTimes Union

4 easy tailgate recipes ready for game day

(BPT) - Football season is here — which means it’s time to start planning for your game day gatherings. And while everyone may be rooting for different teams, there’s one thing to agree on: game day isn’t complete without delicious tailgate treats. Even if you don’t love watching the game,...
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

21 gorgeous letterbox gifts that are sure to make someone's day – from pamper boxes to gifts for chocolate lovers

Whether it's their birthday or "just because". Serial shopper (hence the job), mental health advocate, SUPER foodie and unashamed reality TV obsessive. Letterbox gifts were a gift from the Gods when we couldn't visit our loved ones. They reigned supreme as the lockdown gift idea to beat all others. But as life returns to normal, they remain a fail-safe and day-brightening gifting choice, whatever the occasion.
Beauty & Fashionsmartertravel.com

The Fall Travel Fashion Essentials We’re Stocking up On

Although we’re sad to see warm weather disappear with the end of summer, the prospect of fall fashion—like cozy sweaters and boots—and autumn adventures have us excited. Grab that pumpkin spice latte and your leaf-peeping map, and stock up on these fall travel fashion essentials so you’ll be ready for your next trip.
Providence, RIrimonthly.com

Throw a “Let’s Get Sheet-Faced” Party at Estela’s Lash and Skincare Studio

Girls’ nights are always therapeutic, but even more so when the focus is on self-care rather than insobriety. Estela Hernandez, owner of Estela’s Lash and Skincare Studio on Hope Street in Providence had the idea to put together “Let’s Get Sheet-Faced” private parties for people to get pampered together. Guests can choose from a whole menu of options from sheet and clay masks to facials, waxing and more to enjoy while hanging out with friends or family in a calm, relaxing environment. Hernandez also offers lash extensions, facials, enzyme peels, facial and body waxing, spray tans and more at her studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy