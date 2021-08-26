2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for August 26 from proven model: This four-way parlay would pay nearly 10-1

Hamels (arm) said Monday that he has no plans to retire and plans to attempt another comeback in 2022, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. While recovering from the left shoulder injury he sustained late in the 2020 campaign as a member of Atlanta, Hamels delayed signing until August, when he reached a one-year deal with the Dodgers. The veteran southpaw was expected to be a rotation option for Los Angeles in September, but those plans were foiled when he experienced renewed pain in his left arm two weeks ago and was subsequently shut down for the season. Despite having made only one start in the majors the past two seasons and having now endured multiple arm-related setbacks, Hamels isn't deterred from giving it a go for his age-38 season in 2022. Hamels will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal over the winter and likely won't be guaranteed a rotation spot with any team heading into spring training.