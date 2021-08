Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees today. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.