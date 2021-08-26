Rep. Crenshaw: Biden chose 'stupidest possible option' and now we're 'paying in blood'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, issued a reality-check to Americans in an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" following the bombings in Kabul, saying "there are people out there that want to kill us." He said that there are ways to reverse course on the damage being done in Afghanistan, and called on the military to tell the Taliban that the U.S. is not leaving until the job of evacuating Americans is done.