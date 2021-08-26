JETT: The Far Shore flies toward an early October release date
JETT: The Far Shore missed its launch window last year due to surrounding concerns with the ongoing pandemic. However, developer Superbrothers soldiered on, presenting a new gameplay trailer earlier in July, while maintaining the promise of a 2021 release. Yesterday, the developer was able to bring a new trailer to the Opening Night Live stage at gamescom 2021, showing off some exciting new gameplay. However, the trailer offered one final bit of news. Jett: The Far Shore finally has a release date, and you’ll be able to skim its starry skies on October 5.www.pcinvasion.com
