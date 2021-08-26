JETT: The Far Shore flies toward an early October release date

While Zack Snyder’s “Army of The Dead” was somewhat polarising there’s no doubt that it’s been a big hit for Netflix. The streamer clearly had a lot of faith in the project as they had already announced a live action prequel film as well as an anime spin-off series with the main cast reprising their roles. What we didn’t realise is just how much of the prequel film had already been produced as we already have our first teaser trailer! The prequel film, “Army of Thieves”, follows German safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter in the early days of the zombie apocalypse as he is hired by a mysterious woman to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.