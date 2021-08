A group of seven law enforcement officers who were attacked during the Jan. 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C. on Thursday filed a federal civil lawsuit against a litany of defendants who they say egged on the incident and are, therefore, civilly responsible for their injuries. The named defendants include former President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, various members of the Three Percenters, Stop the Steal, Roger Stone, and a collection of others.